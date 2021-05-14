Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 7,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

