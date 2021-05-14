Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

