Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 7,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

