Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Apria stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 159,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

