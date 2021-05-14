Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

NASDAQ APVO opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

