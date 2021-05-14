Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.