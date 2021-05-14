Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

