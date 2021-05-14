Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $3.63 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 103,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,133. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

