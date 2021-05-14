ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.35

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 423657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.