Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 200,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.