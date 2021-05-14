Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

ATZAF opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

