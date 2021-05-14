ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 448,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

