Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

