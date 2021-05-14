Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 3,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

