Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

WMT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,758. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.