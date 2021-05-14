Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 240.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.64. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,112. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.