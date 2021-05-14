Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.01 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

