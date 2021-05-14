Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLR opened at $148.94 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

