Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after purchasing an additional 518,078 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.