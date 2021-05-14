Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -195.74 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,085.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

