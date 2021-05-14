Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 1,207,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,272. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $73,973,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Asana by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 550,722 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

