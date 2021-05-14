Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:ASH opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 38.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

