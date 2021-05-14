Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

AWH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

