Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.