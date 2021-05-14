Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

