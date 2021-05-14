Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

