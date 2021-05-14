Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

