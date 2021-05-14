Asset Dedication LLC Sells 343 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 144,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 447,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,324,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.