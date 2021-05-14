Asset Dedication LLC Sells 344 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

