Asset Dedication LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

Shares of CI stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

