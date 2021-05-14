Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

