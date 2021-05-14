Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,229. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $186,037. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

