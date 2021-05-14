ATB Capital Trims Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Target Price to C$2.00

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) stock opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$141.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

