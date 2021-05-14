Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.71. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 1,907,911 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Raymond James increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.