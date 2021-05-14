Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.29. 16,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

