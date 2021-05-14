Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 324,867 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. 75,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.