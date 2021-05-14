Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.20 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.63. 56,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,502. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $160.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

