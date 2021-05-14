Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 27,800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.73. 3,778,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

