AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 299,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,790. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

