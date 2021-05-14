AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

AEYE traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

