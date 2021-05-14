Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,145. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

