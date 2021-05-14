Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €68.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.04 ($81.23).

NDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.50 ($88.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a fifty-two week high of €79.40 ($93.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

