Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

