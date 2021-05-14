AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $13.92 on Thursday, reaching $1,519.84. 1,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,944. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,023.06 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,455.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,256.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

