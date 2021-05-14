Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

AVDL stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

