Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $458.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00068944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00328315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,062,771 coins and its circulating supply is 128,896,736 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

