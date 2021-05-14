Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.35. Avalara has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -189.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

