Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

AVNS opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

