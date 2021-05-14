Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri Sells 2,626,771 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVTR opened at $30.44 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 253.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

