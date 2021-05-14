Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ATXI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

